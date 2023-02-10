Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Shares Down 3.1%

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) shares fell 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$10.87 and last traded at C$10.96. 225,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 211,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ASTL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$10.35 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Algoma Steel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$10.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.98.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

