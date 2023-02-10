Algorand (ALGO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.80 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001160 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.80 billion and $114.03 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00081912 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00063268 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00023442 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,398,650,322 coins and its circulating supply is 7,176,452,164 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

