Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Short Interest Update

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,419,400 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the January 15th total of 4,476,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Allegro.eu Price Performance

Shares of Allegro.eu stock remained flat at $5.76 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29. Allegro.eu has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

Allegro.eu Company Profile

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

