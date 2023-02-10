AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

AllianceBernstein has raised its dividend by an average of 15.1% annually over the last three years. AllianceBernstein has a dividend payout ratio of 82.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect AllianceBernstein to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.3%.

AllianceBernstein Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE AB opened at $38.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.14. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $990.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,656.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,561,000 after buying an additional 248,055 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,566,000 after buying an additional 17,884 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 734.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 60,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

