Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given a $130.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.13.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $95.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Saban Cheryl raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.