AlphaCore Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Realty Income by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 530,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,857,000 after buying an additional 105,073 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 160,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on O shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.6 %

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.64. The stock had a trading volume of 435,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.26 and a 200 day moving average of $65.28.

The business also recently announced a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2485 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.50%.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.