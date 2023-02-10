AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys 2,104 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,080,000 after buying an additional 1,220,826 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,553,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,322,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.48. 1,131,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,874,758. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Stories

