AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys 9,983 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,983 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.8% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,989,025 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,721,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 727,469 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,762,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 247.3% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 859,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,036,000 after purchasing an additional 612,054 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $122.18. The company had a trading volume of 510,308 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.10.

