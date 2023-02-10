AlphaCore Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

AlphaCore Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $179,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 84,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,109,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,605,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Counselling Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.7% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,469. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $233.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.88 and a 200-day moving average of $197.14.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

