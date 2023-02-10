AlphaCore Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,827,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,324 shares during the period. Owl Rock Capital accounts for 8.6% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $18,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at $674,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 19,516 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 164,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 38,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCC traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $13.00. 371,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,264. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $15.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

