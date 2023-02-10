AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.5% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Pfizer by 101.6% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.61. 6,311,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,779,363. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day moving average is $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $244.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.81.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

