AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $57,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.77. 6,026,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,678,996. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $212.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.89.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.