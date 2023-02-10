AlphaCore Capital LLC Purchases 790 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,962 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.54.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.60. 1,099,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,528,283. The firm has a market cap of $233.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.61. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 498,080 shares of company stock worth $40,732,946. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

