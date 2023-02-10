Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36-$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $980.00 million-$990.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $970.37 million. Alteryx also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.36-0.46 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.64.

Shares of NYSE AYX traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,434,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,494. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.64. Alteryx has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $76.35. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,665,471.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,379,000 after acquiring an additional 806,018 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Alteryx in the first quarter worth approximately $20,741,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Alteryx by 324.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 218,896 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Alteryx by 50.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,918,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alteryx by 229.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 112,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

