Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.29)-($0.25) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.31). The company issued revenue guidance of $198-202 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.95 million. Alteryx also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.36-$0.46 EPS.

Alteryx Stock Up 5.5 %

NYSE:AYX traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,768,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.54. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $76.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alteryx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Alteryx from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alteryx has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alteryx

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,471.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alteryx by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

