Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) PT Raised to $85.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.45% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alteryx from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $127.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.
Alteryx Trading Down 0.6 %
AYX opened at $60.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average of $53.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $76.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.51.
Insider Activity at Alteryx
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 147.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.
About Alteryx
Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alteryx (AYX)
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
- Are These Home Builder Approaching Possible Buy Points?
- Reynolds Consumer Products High Yield Bought on the Dip
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.