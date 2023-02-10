Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) PT Raised to $85.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alteryx from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $127.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

AYX opened at $60.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average of $53.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $76.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.51.

In other Alteryx news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,665,471.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 147.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

