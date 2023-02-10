Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.29–$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $198.00 million-$202.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.96 million. Alteryx also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.36-$0.46 EPS.
Alteryx Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of NYSE:AYX traded up $2.83 on Friday, reaching $62.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,434,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,494. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on AYX shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Alteryx from $127.00 to $95.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alteryx from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Alteryx from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.64.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alteryx
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alteryx by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alteryx by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Alteryx by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.
Alteryx Company Profile
Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.
See Also
