Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.29–$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $198.00 million-$202.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.96 million. Alteryx also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.36-$0.46 EPS.

Alteryx Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AYX traded up $2.83 on Friday, reaching $62.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,434,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,494. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on AYX shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Alteryx from $127.00 to $95.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alteryx from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Alteryx from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alteryx

In other Alteryx news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,471.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alteryx by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alteryx by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Alteryx by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.