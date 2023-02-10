Amalgamated Bank Acquires 394 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $12,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371,324 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 46.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $471,801,000 after purchasing an additional 238,535 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,795,000 after purchasing an additional 178,046 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $100,909,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORLY opened at $817.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $870.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $818.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $773.80.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 246.78% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. StockNews.com raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $851.88.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,084.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total value of $2,126,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,994.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,084.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,135 shares of company stock valued at $7,748,168. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

