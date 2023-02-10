Amalgamated Bank Has $15.19 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $15,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,208,000 after buying an additional 8,771,922 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,279,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,377,000 after buying an additional 847,913 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in CSX by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,264,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,878,000 after buying an additional 725,436 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,201,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $538,160,000 after buying an additional 668,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in CSX by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,458,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,031,000 after buying an additional 2,791,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.97. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

