Amalgamated Bank Purchases 28,466 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $19,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE MO opened at $46.33 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $83.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average is $44.94.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 283.14% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

