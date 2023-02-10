Amalgamated Bank Purchases 850 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $48.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $60.24.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,130.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

