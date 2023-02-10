American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Redburn Partners

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the airline’s stock. Redburn Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.06% from the company’s previous close.
AAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
American Airlines Group Price Performance
Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,666.00 and a beta of 1.54. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $21.42.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other American Airlines Group news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.
