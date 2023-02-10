American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Redburn Partners

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the airline’s stock. Redburn Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.06% from the company’s previous close.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,666.00 and a beta of 1.54. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.42) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other American Airlines Group news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

