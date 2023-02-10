American Battery Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Battery Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,299,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

American Battery Materials Stock Performance

Shares of BOXS stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,343. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. American Battery Materials has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

Get American Battery Materials alerts:

American Battery Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

BoxScore Brands, Inc is a renewable energy company, which engages in the extraction, refinement, and distribution of technical minerals. It also intends to acquire mining claims that historically reported high levels of lithium and other tech minerals. The company was founded by Raymond J. Meyers on March 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for American Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.