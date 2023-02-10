American Battery Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Battery Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,299,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
American Battery Materials Stock Performance
Shares of BOXS stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,343. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. American Battery Materials has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.
American Battery Materials Company Profile
