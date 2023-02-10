American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Sells $537,935.58 in Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $537,935.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,848.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

NYSE AEO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,324,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,378. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.54.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, QVIDTVM Management LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

