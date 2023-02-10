American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG lowered its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 499,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,165 shares during the period. American Water Works comprises 4.6% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Partners Group Holding AG owned 0.27% of American Water Works worth $64,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Sonen Capital LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.07. The company had a trading volume of 72,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,047. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $173.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HSBC lowered their price target on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.