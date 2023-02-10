Ameriwest Lithium (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Shares Down 2.7%

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Rating) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 0.21 and last traded at 0.21. 73,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 217,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.22.

Ameriwest Lithium Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is 0.19 and its 200-day moving average is 0.38.

About Ameriwest Lithium

Ameriwest Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resources properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on exploring Nevada's Deer Musk East property consists of 283 claims covering an area of 5,500 acres located in the prolific Clayton Valley; the Railroad Valley property comprising 462 claims covering an area of approximately 9,097 acres; the Edwards Creek Valley consists of 1,243 contiguous claims covering an area of 22,200 acres; and the Thompson Valley property covering an area of 2,859 acres located in Yavapai County.

