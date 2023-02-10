Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Lowered to $270.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Argus from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMGN. SVB Securities reduced their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $253.31.

Shares of AMGN opened at $240.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen has a one year low of $214.39 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.01.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 17.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

