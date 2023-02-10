Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) CEO Sells $53,118,000.00 in Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $80.32 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $82.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.10. The company has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APH. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Amphenol by 497.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.