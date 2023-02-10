Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned 0.07% of Amphenol worth $26,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 193,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,981,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Marsico Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 83.5% in the third quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 206,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 94,159 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

APH stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.98. The stock had a trading volume of 528,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,878. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $82.86.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 750,000 shares of company stock worth $61,174,250. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

