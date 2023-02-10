Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.43

Shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.43 and traded as high as $11.24. Amtech Systems shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 45,111 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on Amtech Systems from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Amtech Systems Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $128.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43.

Institutional Trading of Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems ( NASDAQ:ASYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.29. Amtech Systems had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $32.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASYS. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Amtech Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amtech Systems by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Amtech Systems by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of semiconductor and capital equipment. It operates through the Semiconductor, and Material and Substrate segments. The Semiconductor segment is involved in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of thermal processing equipment and related controls for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and in electronics, automotive, and other industries.

