Analysts Set ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Price Target at C$55.43

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$55.43.

ATA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ATA opened at C$51.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$46.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1 year low of C$30.60 and a 1 year high of C$53.65.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems ( TSE:ATA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$588.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$611.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.6904281 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.