Analysts Set Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Target Price at $72.50

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on IBTX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.50 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 538.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $63.12 on Friday. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $56.22 and a twelve month high of $78.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.88.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 27.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

