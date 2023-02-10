Analyzing Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) and Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) and Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mid-Southern Bancorp and Western New England Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Western New England Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Western New England Bancorp has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.58%. Given Western New England Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Western New England Bancorp is more favorable than Mid-Southern Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Southern Bancorp 19.74% 4.93% 0.72% Western New England Bancorp 26.08% 12.02% 1.01%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and Western New England Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western New England Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.5% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of Western New England Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Western New England Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and Western New England Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Southern Bancorp $8.80 million 4.26 $1.61 million $0.68 19.23 Western New England Bancorp $99.26 million 2.15 $25.89 million $1.19 8.07

Western New England Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Southern Bancorp. Western New England Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-Southern Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Mid-Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Western New England Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Western New England Bancorp pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mid-Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Western New England Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Western New England Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Western New England Bancorp beats Mid-Southern Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans. The company was founded on July 11, 2018 and is headquartered in Salem, IN.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, MA.

