Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
NLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.
Annaly Capital Management Price Performance
NLY traded down $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $21.77. 13,769,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,301,827. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.34. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.
Annaly Capital Management Company Profile
Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Annaly Capital Management (NLY)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.