Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

NLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

NLY traded down $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $21.77. 13,769,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,301,827. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.34. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 126.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

