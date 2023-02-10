Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of AIF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 32,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,912. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $15.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 247.4% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 258,268 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 23,607 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Funds offers investment management and fund management services.

