Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of AIF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 32,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,912. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $15.17.
About Apollo Tactical Income Fund
Apollo Funds offers investment management and fund management services.
