Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Short Interest Update

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Appen in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Appen Stock Performance

Appen stock remained flat at $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11. Appen has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.82.

About Appen

Appen Ltd. engages in the development of human-annotated datasets for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Content Relevance, Language Resources, and Other. The Content Relevance segment offers annotated data used in search technology for improving relevance and accuracy of search results.

