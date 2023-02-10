AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of AppLovin from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.06.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $16.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $76.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -70.04, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $713.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.79 million. Research analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $3,878,663.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 877,223 shares in the company, valued at $9,105,574.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 341,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $4,621,536.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,835.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $3,878,663.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 877,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,105,574.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,179,525 shares of company stock valued at $40,038,628. 12.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in AppLovin by 5.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AppLovin by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in AppLovin by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 8.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

