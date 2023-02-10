Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.87

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.87 and traded as high as C$0.99. Aptose Biosciences shares last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 32,425 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.83 million and a P/E ratio of -1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.