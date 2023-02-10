ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Raised to $127.00 at Cowen

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARCB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.13.

ARCB stock opened at $101.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.66. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $65.15 and a 12 month high of $103.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ArcBest by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,993,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,461,000 after buying an additional 60,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ArcBest by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,544,000 after buying an additional 55,946 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ArcBest by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,617,000 after buying an additional 36,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in ArcBest by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after buying an additional 63,476 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 713,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,875,000 after purchasing an additional 37,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

