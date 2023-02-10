Arcblock Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $14.35 million and $348,768.50 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Arcblock

Arcblock’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

