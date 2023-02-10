Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (OTC:ASCUF – Get Rating) were down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 2,348 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 11,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Arizona Sonoran Copper Trading Down 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32.

About Arizona Sonoran Copper

(Get Rating)

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and production of base metal properties. The company's principal asset is the 100% interest in the Cactus Project located in Pinal County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Elim Mining Incorporated and changed its name to Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc in July 2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Sonoran Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Sonoran Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.