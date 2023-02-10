Ark (ARK) Price Hits $0.34 on Major Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $57.37 million and $7.28 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ark has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00011991 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000295 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00008438 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004897 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001068 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003932 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,976,372 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

