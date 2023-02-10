ARK Innovation ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 270,402 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 48% compared to the typical daily volume of 182,828 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.15. 32,430,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,786,588. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $76.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.95.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.