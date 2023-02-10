AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £101 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) received a £101 ($121.41) price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AZN. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a £118 ($141.84) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($129.82) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £135 ($162.28) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £117.25 ($140.94).

Shares of LON:AZN traded down GBX 28 ($0.34) during trading on Friday, reaching £111.62 ($134.17). The stock had a trading volume of 2,262,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,890. The firm’s fifty day moving average is £111.87 and its 200 day moving average is £107.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 8,287 ($99.62) and a 52 week high of £118.86 ($142.88). The stock has a market cap of £172.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,847.62.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

