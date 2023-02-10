Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO Sells $13,568.10 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $13,568.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,115.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Utpal Koppikar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, November 16th, Utpal Koppikar sold 6,255 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $28,084.95.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $4.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $452.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.94. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $16.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 348.49% and a negative return on equity of 125.38%. The company had revenue of $4.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 271,197 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 314.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 355,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 269,457 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,046 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATRA. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.