Athena Investment Management Buys Shares of 11,316 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Athena Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $510,079,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $124,814,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,511,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $95,538,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,982,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.0 %
WBD stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $14.22. 3,286,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,387,348. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $27.50.
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
