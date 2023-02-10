Athena Investment Management Lowers Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Athena Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.53.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $3.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.25. The company had a trading volume of 749,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,712. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.75 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.36 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

