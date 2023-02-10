Athena Investment Management Sells 163 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Athena Investment Management reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Athena Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,918,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,639,410. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.89. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

