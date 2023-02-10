Athena Investment Management Sells 86 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Athena Investment Management cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,581 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.41.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,802,285. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.17. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.