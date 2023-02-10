Augur Hits Market Cap of $86.55 Million (REP)

Augur (REP) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Augur token can now be purchased for approximately $7.87 or 0.00036334 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Augur has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a market cap of $86.55 million and approximately $250.13 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002461 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.70 or 0.00432144 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000110 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,211.53 or 0.28647302 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.10 or 0.00452433 BTC.
About Augur
Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Augur Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
